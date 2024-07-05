Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 298.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.4 %

AVAV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 219,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,600. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.