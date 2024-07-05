Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.61% of BrightSpire Capital worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

NYSE BRSP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 293,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,400. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. Raymond James downgraded BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

