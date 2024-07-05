Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,637,941 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $35,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,373. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

