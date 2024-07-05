Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,843 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,843 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.21% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get VanEck Energy Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Energy Income ETF Price Performance

VanEck Energy Income ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.49. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $81.03.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.