Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,067 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period.
In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
GWRE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 156,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,068.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $140.55.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
