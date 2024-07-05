Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,067 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 156,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,068.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

