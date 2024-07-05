Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 67,789 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 181,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.