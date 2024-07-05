Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after acquiring an additional 370,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after buying an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,062,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after buying an additional 433,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PBA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 565,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,116. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

