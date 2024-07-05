VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS SHYD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 31,878 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

