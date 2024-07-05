Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $319.50

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $319.50 and last traded at $318.55, with a volume of 3784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.11.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.