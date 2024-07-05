Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $594.93

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $594.93 and last traded at $593.80, with a volume of 53491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $592.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

