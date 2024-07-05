Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Decreased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

