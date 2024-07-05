Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.82

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.82 and last traded at $200.77, with a volume of 6488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

