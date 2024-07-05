Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.54. 139,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,791. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

