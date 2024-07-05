Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.64. 1,127,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.17. The company has a market cap of $459.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $508.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

