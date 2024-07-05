Velas Price Hits $0.0076 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $19.85 million and $958,491.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,608,336,755 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

