Verge Hits Market Cap of $58.05 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Verge has a total market cap of $58.05 million and $3.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00574110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00274614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00039531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.