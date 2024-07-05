Verge Hits Market Cap of $58.05 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Verge has a total market cap of $58.05 million and $3.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00574110 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010202 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00108489 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035458 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00274614 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00039531 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062735 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
