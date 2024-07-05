Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,368. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.