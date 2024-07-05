VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 1,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.3794 dividend. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CID Free Report ) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.35% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

