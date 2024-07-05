VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Trading Down 10.6%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 42,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 27,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

