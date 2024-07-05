Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $268.99. 5,017,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $491.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

