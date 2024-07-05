Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.34. 1,314,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $492.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.33 and a 200 day moving average of $273.62.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

