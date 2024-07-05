Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $11.10 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

