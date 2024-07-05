Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 2.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87. 8,662,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,705,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

