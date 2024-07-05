Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.72

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.72 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 46.90 ($0.59), with a volume of 371,057 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Watkin Jones Stock Performance
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
