Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.72

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.72 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 46.90 ($0.59), with a volume of 371,057 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

Watkin Jones Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.03. The company has a market cap of £125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -376.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

