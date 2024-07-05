Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

