Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 128.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

