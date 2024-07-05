WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,644.60 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $42,644.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00108920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

