WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Earns Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,609 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,276,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 538,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 557,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

