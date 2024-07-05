Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 25,457 shares.The stock last traded at $354.86 and had previously closed at $352.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.22.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Winmark by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

