WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 44,281 shares.The stock last traded at $64.69 and had previously closed at $64.46.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $13,477,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 138,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

