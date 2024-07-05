Worldcoin Price Hits $1.85 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003274 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $487.86 million and $341.37 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,815,711 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 263,476,931.20639992 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.9006666 USD and is down -19.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $368,972,016.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

