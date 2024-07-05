X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading Up 0.5%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.29. 35,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 18,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

X Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $210.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of X Financial

About X Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Free Report ) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of X Financial worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

