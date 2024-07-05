Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 14,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 14,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Xinyi Glass Stock Down 7.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
