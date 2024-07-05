XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,264.08

XP Power Limited (LON:XPPGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.08 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($18.37). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.37), with a volume of 17,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.71) to GBX 1,950 ($24.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

XP Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,402.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,266.70. The company has a market capitalization of £338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,173.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

