XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,264.08

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.08 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($18.37). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.37), with a volume of 17,070 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.71) to GBX 1,950 ($24.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XP Power
XP Power Stock Performance
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.