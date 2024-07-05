XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,264.08

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.08 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,452 ($18.37). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.37), with a volume of 17,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.71) to GBX 1,950 ($24.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get XP Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XP Power

XP Power Stock Performance

XP Power Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,402.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,266.70. The company has a market capitalization of £338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,173.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.