XRUN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,101.17 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $37,101.17 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

