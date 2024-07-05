YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading 8% Higher

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 26,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 691% from the average daily volume of 3,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
YouGov Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
