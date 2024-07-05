ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 4,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.
