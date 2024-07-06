10,017 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 1,431,113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.84. 5,488,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.