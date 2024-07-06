12,983 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,727,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.