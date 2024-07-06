148,948 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 653,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,232. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

