1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 20,080 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 123.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. 7,226,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.