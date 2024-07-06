1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

