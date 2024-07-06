1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 64,977 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,137.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

