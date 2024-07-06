1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 14,692,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

