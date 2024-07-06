1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $10.15 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,395,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,727,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
