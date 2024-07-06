1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

