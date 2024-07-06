1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,164. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

