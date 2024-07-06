1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.