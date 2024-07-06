1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $578.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

