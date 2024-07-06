1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,344,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,003,000 after purchasing an additional 405,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 6,881,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,357. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

